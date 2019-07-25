Ledgeview members Brian Casey and Dave Garrett show off some of the swag they earned after both golfers scored a hole-in-one while playing together earlier this summer. (Submitted)

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

According to Golf Digest, the odds for an amateur golfer to get a hole-in-one is an astronomical 12,500 to one.

The odds of two golfers in the same group both getting a hole-in-one on the same day have not yet been properly calculated, but a pair of golfers at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club could potentially provide some data after doing just that earlier this summer.

Dave Garrett, a member of LGCC for 43 years and his long-time golf partner Brian Casey achieved the feat, with Garrett scoring an ace on the par three hole 11 and Casey following suit on the par three hole 14.

For Garrett’s ace, he took out his number five rescue club and smoothly stroked it 172 yards onto the green. As he was watching the shot land perfectly, Casey shouted “go in the hole” and it did. Though it was not his first-ever hole-in-one, this was the first time Garrett had holed out with Casey present.

Then on the 14th it was Casey’s turn. He was first up to attempt the 155 yard carry over the gully onto the green. He struck his seven iron purely and he couldn’t believe his eyes when his ball, too, landed softly and rolled straight to the hole. Both golfers jumped for joy at the incredible feat.

The next big event for the local club is the men’s and junior championships, which run on Aug. 17 and 18. That is followed up by the ladies and senior men’s club championships, which occur on Aug. 24 and 25.

For more on the club, visit ledgeviewgolf.com.

