Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t return to film on Vancouver Island

The first Sonic movie was filmed in Ladysmith and other Vancouver Island locations

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will not be returning to film on Vancouver Island.

Filming for the first Sonic movie occurred in Ladysmith and near Campbell River in 2018.

RELATED: Paramount budgets $7M for Sonic the Hedgehog movie shoot in ‘hero town’ Ladysmith

Ladysmith played the ‘hero town’ of Green Hills, Montana and was the site of a battle scene between Sonic and robotic drones operated by the evil Dr. Robotnik played by Jim Carey. A section of highway near Campbell River was temporarily closed to film a highway chase scene for the film.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone said that even though Sonic won’t be filming in Ladysmith, it’ll always be Sonic’s home town.

“Green Hills was the first stage of the first game. If they did follow the narrative I thought that there might not be a role for Ladysmith as Green Hills in the future. I feel we did a good job with Sonic. We’ll keep advocating for new opportunities in film and look forward to finding the productions and opportunities that fit with our town,” Stone said.

“I think we have a lot more to offer film that we haven’t even tapped yet.”

RELATED: Tourism and film team up to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog première

In a brief statement to the Chronicle, production manager Abraham Fraser confirmed that Sonic will not return to the Island.

Sonic director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to announce that production on the second Sonic film began on March 15. The anticipated release date of the film is April 8, 2022.

Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UsIgtZqn3s — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) March 16, 2021