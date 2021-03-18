Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t return to film on Vancouver Island

The first Sonic movie was filmed in Ladysmith and other Vancouver Island locations

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will not be returning to film on Vancouver Island.

Filming for the first Sonic movie occurred in Ladysmith and near Campbell River in 2018.

RELATED: Paramount budgets $7M for Sonic the Hedgehog movie shoot in ‘hero town’ Ladysmith

Ladysmith played the ‘hero town’ of Green Hills, Montana and was the site of a battle scene between Sonic and robotic drones operated by the evil Dr. Robotnik played by Jim Carey. A section of highway near Campbell River was temporarily closed to film a highway chase scene for the film.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone said that even though Sonic won’t be filming in Ladysmith, it’ll always be Sonic’s home town.

“Green Hills was the first stage of the first game. If they did follow the narrative I thought that there might not be a role for Ladysmith as Green Hills in the future. I feel we did a good job with Sonic. We’ll keep advocating for new opportunities in film and look forward to finding the productions and opportunities that fit with our town,” Stone said.

“I think we have a lot more to offer film that we haven’t even tapped yet.”

RELATED: Tourism and film team up to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog première

In a brief statement to the Chronicle, production manager Abraham Fraser confirmed that Sonic will not return to the Island.

Sonic director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to announce that production on the second Sonic film began on March 15. The anticipated release date of the film is April 8, 2022.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack
Next story
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Just Posted

The Port McNeill & District Hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Mayor: Update on future of health care in Port McNeill

Wickstrom noted a proposal for clinic space was launched at www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca.

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
6 months after old growth forests report, Green MLAs criticizing lack of action

Forestry minister reiterates commitment to change, consultation

An adult Chinook salmon swims in Ship Creek in Anchorage in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
25 MPs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery

Blaney, Singh, May and Johns among signatories to letter

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo) Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnson. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

A Honda CRV was travelling north on the highway near Parksville on March 18, when a wheel from a southbound trailer fell off, jumped the median and struck the front end of the SUV. (Mandy Moraes photo).
Runaway wheel crashes through window of SUV on highway near Parksville

One person taken to hospital

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t return to film on Vancouver Island

The first Sonic movie was filmed in Ladysmith and other Vancouver Island locations

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Most Read