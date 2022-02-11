Woofy's Ep. 190

This trick makes shopping for your pet SO much easier!

Before soccer practice, after work, between appointments … finding the time to shop for the necessities for your four-legged friend can be a challenge.

Luckily, Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are here to help!

Woofy’s and Paw Street Market both offer curbside pickup and home delivery.

After the kids go to bed, during your break from work … yes, you can shop from the comfort of your own home – or anywhere you happen to be – and at any time that works for your schedule.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

