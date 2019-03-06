LETTER: More dialogue than ever between salmon farming companies and Indigenous groups

“It is important to recognize the work that has been put in to date”

Dear Editor,

Re: February 21, 2019 article ‘Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming’

We note the February 21, 2019 article in the North Island Gazette and comments by DFO Minister Jonathan Wilkinson around salmon farming in BC suggesting that our industry and Indigenous partners “don’t listen to each other very well, and often don’t have the ability to have an appropriate dialogue.”

It is fair to say that there is probably more dialogue than ever occurring between BC’s salmon farming companies, its Indigenous partners and other Indigenous groups. We are all of us committed to understanding each other and building long-term relationships that include respectful, open communication and sharing of information. While some discussions might represent the beginning of relationship-building, others remain strong from years of face-to-face meetings with our Indigenous partners. It is important to recognize the work that has been put in to date, and which will continue to be put in as we work toward Reconciliation and application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Yours truly,

Marilyn Hutchinson

Indigenous & Community Relations

Grieg Seafood BC Ltd.

