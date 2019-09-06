Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

LETTER: Port Alice’s ‘new’ fire truck

“We would say a big THANK YOU to the wonderful town of Ladysmith!”

Dear Editor,

Thank you for portraying our village’s beautiful ‘new to us’ fire truck on the front of the Sept. 4 issue of the North Island Gazette. We are so thankful to the wonderful citizen’s of Ladysmith for giving it to us so generously and graciously for the mere cost of $10,000!

In the midst of our ever worsening financial crisis wherein our mill owners have once again not paid their taxes and look unlikely to ever do so – it is nice to know that a distant town has treated us so kindly in our present unenviable situation.

I had the pleasure of meeting a couple from Ladysmith while kayaking at Alice Lake the other day and sincerely thanked them on our behalf as well as asking them to ensure they tell other residents of their town of our great appreciation of such. Indeed it was quite heartening to them, and once again we would say a big THANK YOU to the wonderful town of Ladysmith!

Bruce Lloyd,

Port Alice Councillor

Just Posted

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Blue Sox win 11th annual Fred Donaldson Slo-Pitch Tournament in Port Alice

This season, the Blue Sox won three A-Division titles.

Island United U18 girls bring home silver medals

Locals Kristen Clair, Kayley Clair, Aliya Therrien, and Danielle Barnes all made the trip.

New truck for Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department

The village’s new fire truck cost $10,000.

New vehicle charging station in Port Hardy

What do you think about the new electric vehicle charging station outside… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

Most Read