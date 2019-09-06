LETTER: Port Alice’s ‘new’ fire truck

Dear Editor,

Thank you for portraying our village’s beautiful ‘new to us’ fire truck on the front of the Sept. 4 issue of the North Island Gazette. We are so thankful to the wonderful citizen’s of Ladysmith for giving it to us so generously and graciously for the mere cost of $10,000!

In the midst of our ever worsening financial crisis wherein our mill owners have once again not paid their taxes and look unlikely to ever do so – it is nice to know that a distant town has treated us so kindly in our present unenviable situation.

I had the pleasure of meeting a couple from Ladysmith while kayaking at Alice Lake the other day and sincerely thanked them on our behalf as well as asking them to ensure they tell other residents of their town of our great appreciation of such. Indeed it was quite heartening to them, and once again we would say a big THANK YOU to the wonderful town of Ladysmith!

Bruce Lloyd,

Port Alice Councillor