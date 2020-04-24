LETTER: Port Hardy Lions Club responds to pickleball article

‘it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero’

Dear editor,

The Port Hardy lions members had finally an opportunity for all to join in on a Zoom Meeting April 23rd. One of the items to be discussed was a letter to the editor regarding the involvement of our club. We felt a little disappointed, even after our President and another club member sat down with the writer of the article in question. They left thinking the other side of the story was heard and respected. Unfortunately, it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero. Port Hardy Lions are more than happy to make all events work for the community members. There has to be willful community members also willing to work with our community volunteers.

Hope we are back and running fundraising events or hosting events in our Beautiful Community Civic Center. May all our community members stay safe and healthy during this pandemic.

Best regards,

Port Hardy Lions Club

