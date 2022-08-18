LETTER: Resident has concerns about Stink Creek Park

Dear editor,
I am concerned about the location of the help centre at Stink Creek Park. The ground is quite uneven and this may cause someone to fall.
Maybe there is a location where the ground is more even; a flatter surface? What about in a building that isn’t being used anymore?
Stink Creek Park is such a charming park; it is beautiful. I remember seeing a mother bear and her two cubs going for a stroll in this park; they looked so healthy and peaceful, like they belonged there.
Ann Scott,
Port Hardy
