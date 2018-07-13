Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Letter to the editor: dogs should be on leash with owners at all times!

“My five-year-old son was attacked by two dogs that were with their owner and off-leash.”

Dear editor,

My five-year-old son was attacked by two dogs that were with their owner and off-leash. The dogs were aggressive and violent, and the owner did nothing and watched as the dogs attacked. The owner ran away after the incident.

There was a police report filed and the owner is being pursued.

I would like to stress to the community how vitally important it is that dogs should be on leash with owners AT ALL TIMES.

Please — for the safety and wellbeing of the community, to all dog owners — be responsible and have your dogs on leash.

Thanks for listening.

Kate Macpherson,

Port Hardy

