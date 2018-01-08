Letter to the editor: Line painting not being done

Dear Editor,

I have a concern with the road safety on the road between Campbell River and Port McNeill. The yellow road lines have been recently painted however the white shoulder lines are being ignored.

Ministry of Transportation (MOT) contracts the line painting, locals have spoken to the crew and this is the second or third year not painting the white shoulder lines. The poor condition of these lines makes it extremely hard to see the road properly in the dark or fog when there is oncoming traffic. Apparently the crew doing the work even thought this was odd, because apparently (what I’ve been told) is that MOT instructed the crew NOT to paint the white lines on the northern part of the island?!? And the person on the phone (number in link to report this problem) was surprised they are not being painted and admitted it’s a safety issue.

Please… “click the link”, then click “report a problem” and report it!!!!

http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-infrastructure/contracting-to-transportation/highway-bridge-maintenance/pavement-marking …

It can be a treacherous Highway and we need to be as safe as possible for travelling. Especially in the fall and winter months.

Jaylena Gowen,

Port McNeill

Letter to the editor: Line painting not being done

