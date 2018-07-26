Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Letter to the editor: Proud to call Port Hardy home

“Once upon a time I left Port Hardy thinking there was no place for me here.”

Thank you Port Hardy for another awesome Filomi Days.

After the parade, in Carrot Park, I proudly introduced my husband to everyone I ran into. Back when we were at PHSS together 20 years ago, these were people I felt I had to hide the best part of me from. Now, with this new overdue introduction, they seem like and still are old friends.

As much as I have always loved my hometown, once upon a time I left Port Hardy thinking there was no place for me here. Which is why we were so encouraged to see the Pride float back in this year’s parade. Recently I read the District is considering installing a rainbow sidewalk, a move that would have long-lasting benefits for Port Hardy’s future generations. Even if defaced right off the bat, it would still give a whole lot of people another big way to love this town back.

Schools have made great strides with new policies and curriculum like SOGI 123, but the community that awaits the LGBTQ adult has an even greater responsibility to work together as a whole—assuming the gays no longer flee Port Hardy for more welcoming shores the first chance they get.

PJ and I were up here for our honeymoon and couldn’t have picked a better place for it. Hopefully we’ll see the rainbow crosswalk for next year’s Filomi Days, and enjoy the simple act of holding hands as we walk past it.

John Kennedy

Langley, BC

