Letter to the editor: We’re endangering our wild salmon, whales, bears et cetera for 530 jobs. Honestly?

“Doesn’t Marine Harvest throw a lot of funding at Port Hardy like any good corporate citizen?”

Dear editor,

It seems that Port Hardy’s mayor and council members (with the exception of Fred Robertson) had an “interesting”, “informative” and “enjoyable” tour of Marine Harvest’s net-pen fish farm business. The mayor even proclaimed “Every person we met out there was a really quality person”.

Excuse me but any corporation’s Indigenous Partnership Liaison is going to make sure everyone puts their best foot forward during a promotional tour. Of course Marine Harvest is going to look its best. Even the weather cooperated. And, oh yes, doesn’t Marine Harvest throw a lot of funding at Port Hardy like any good corporate citizen?

I just hope Mayor Bood can describe the wonder of witnessing whales and dolphins in their natural habitat to his grandchildren. Unfortunately, they won’t have that option if the net-pen fish farms continue adding lice, pathogens and antibiotics to the ocean.

Land-based, closed-containment aquaculture is the way of the future albeit more costly to corporations that are loathe to cut into profits.

Then there’s the employment aspect. The same spinoff jobs from net-pen fish farming will be there with closed-containment. And proportional equations aside, 13,233 jobs in 25 countries amounts to 530 jobs per country.

So … we’re endangering our wild salmon, whales, bears et cetera for 530 jobs. Honestly?

Fred Middleton,

Sointula

* The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the North Island Gazette. If you have a different opinion, we request you write to us to contribute to the conversation.

Previous story
Letter to the editor: Proud to call Port Hardy home

Just Posted

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival to take place in August

Music Festival will raise funds for playground and sports field

New Wild Heart Community Choir to focus on joy of singing

Wild Heart Music’s Community Roots Choir will start-up in September

Fort Rupert artists featured in Royal BC Museum showcase

Dave and Johnathan Jacobson are featured artists in First Nation Cultural Art Showcase

H2O youth volunteer program is a win-win

Help-2-Others program helps special needs youth to volunteer in the community

Sointula Community Garden wants to solar power its greenhouse

Garden society seeks support of RDMW for grant application

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Actor seth rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainaldn transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Letter to the editor: Proud to call Port Hardy home

“Once upon a time I left Port Hardy thinking there was no place for me here.”

Letter to the editor: We’re endangering our wild salmon, whales, bears et cetera for 530 jobs. Honestly?

“Doesn’t Marine Harvest throw a lot of funding at Port Hardy like any good corporate citizen?”

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

Most Read

  • Letter to the editor: We’re endangering our wild salmon, whales, bears et cetera for 530 jobs. Honestly?

    “Doesn’t Marine Harvest throw a lot of funding at Port Hardy like any good corporate citizen?”

  • Letter to the editor: Proud to call Port Hardy home

    “Once upon a time I left Port Hardy thinking there was no place for me here.”