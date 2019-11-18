LETTER: Woss helps out in time of need

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

My husband and I were travelling from Port Alice to Comox with our boat and trailer to catch a flight to Alberta.

We had time to drop off our boat and trailer in Campbell River for servicing before heading to Comox to catch our flight.

Approximately 14 kilometres out of Woss, we blew a tire on the trailer and we had no spare, no tire iron and no cell coverage.

We unhooked the boat and I went off to Woss to find a tow truck or tire shop.

When I came upon the general store, I was informed that the nearest tow truck was out of Campbell River and would take a couple of hours. We would surely miss our non-refundable flight, as I had run out of options.

I then met Amy and Scott a lovely couple who were on their way out of town.

I told them of my situation, and they were willing to see what they could do, even though they were obviously on a tight schedule themselves.

They first took me to one residence of a fellow with many tires, but he was not home.

We then went to his brother’s house to see if he knew his whereabouts. During that visit, we met Art, who searched around his yard and then offered up a spare tire and rim he had on a travel trailer. He removed the tire, filled it with air and gave me his tire iron.

Scott had also called another friend, Keith, who also generously gave us a spare tire on a rim.

I left with two tires and a tire iron and returned to where I left my husband and the boat at the side of the highway. He worked quickly to change the tire, utilizing Art’s tire iron and finding that Keith’s tire was a match! We were off to Campbell River to drop off the boat at Boatland and then off to Comox, where we made our flight!

I just wanted to acknowledge the wonderful people we met in Woss and how they turned an impossible situation into a very positive experience. Amy, Scott, Keith and Art you are exceptional people who stepped up to help us out, even though you had never met us. You gave us what we needed with no expectation except we would one day return what you had lent us. You are truly the best. Whenever I travel up to the North Island and go by Woss I will always remember the special people who live there.

Livia and Ed Young,

Red Deer, Alberta

