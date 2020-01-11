Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Reducing our environmental impact

“A very high tax on carbon (I heard someone suggest $250/ton) would definitely cause heads to turn”

Dear editor, I read Bill McQuarrie’s article on alternative ways of reducing our environmental impact.

Getting people to reduce their consumption by rewarding them for doing so may work for some people who are already convinced and believe that climate change is here, but as for the people who don’t believe this, those who benefit financially from more consumption, don’t care and are really not interested one way or the other, or are unable to comprehend why their crops are dying and land is drying up because of uneducated beliefs, it becomes difficult to convince one to change their ways, even if the motivation is tax credits.

Well I won’t make this much longer but wanted to say thank you for your thoughts and articles as it does create thoughtful discussion.

A very high tax on carbon (I heard someone suggest $250/ton) would definitely cause heads to turn.

Anyways, some thoughts from a part-time resident of Port McNeill.

Robert Haist,

Port McNeill

