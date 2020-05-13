Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Late Allan Duncan Pritchard donated $285,000 to NIC Foundation
Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands
With no new cases in over a week, and 90 per cent of cases recovered, Alert Bay lifts travel ban
‘We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely’
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
Database of health, work impacts to guide public health
Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.
Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says
Sara Thomas to appear in court May 19 in Duncan
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet