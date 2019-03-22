Put Some Prep In Your Step

Spring fashion at Shawnigan Lake School

  • Mar. 22, 2019 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

-Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Rah Rah Rah! The cry for fashion this spring rallies your inner prep-kid with collegiate detailing and pops of pastels. Boulevard visits the stunning grounds of Shawnigan Lake School and is inspired by the luscious greens, gorgeous architectural details and deep sense of community. So grab your team colours and root for the home side as Spring 2019 fashion is sure to put a little prep into your step.

Stonewashed blue Obelia jacket ($299) by Part Two, plaid “Adalia” pencil skirt ($129) by Inwear, blush long-sleeved blouse ($149) by Velvet by Graham and Spencer, printed necktie ($26) by Echo, blue floral studs ($25) by FAB, labradorite ring ($94), and plaid pom-pom blanket wrap ($145), all from Fabrications.

Light grey “Pepper” sweater ($239) and striped button-up shirt ($119) by Part Two, Zhen culotte pant ($159) by Inwear, creamy grey cross-body purse ($60) by David Jones, delicate silver cuff bracelet ($19), silver bar necklace ($21) and jewelled studs ($28) by Krysia, all from Sartorial Boutique; blush-pink paten loafers ($185) by Apple of Eden from Quintessential.

Grey ruffled Keysville top ($65) by Michelle by Comune , jewelled studs ($28) by Krysia, all from Sartorial Boutique; plaid high-waisted pant ($69) by Toska, orchid faux leather Stella purse ($155) by Matt & Nat, paisley printed Ridda scarf ($49) by Soya Concept, and stacked gold rings ($15), all from Quintessential; blue marbled bangles ($60) by Elk from Fabrications; nude open heel shoes with tacks ($220) by Wonders from Cardino Shoes.

Floral printed dress ($89) by Sadie & Sage, lilac knit cardigan sweater ($95) by Soya Concept, purple plaid scarf ($55) by Cloie, and jewelled hair pin ($22) by Wild Flower, all from Quintessential; pendent necklace ($110) and stacked rainbow moonstone rings ($45) from Fabrications; opaque mid-calf paisley tights ($15) by Hue, and black and white Curtis suede loafers with pearl detail ($495) by BeautiFeel, both from Cardino Shoes.

Sky-blue cashmere “Calanthe” sweater ($339) and blue lightweight “Adora” trousers ($175), both by Charlie, white Arden campshirt ($110) by Tommy Bahama, and silver heart studs ($20), all from Fabrications; black and white Turner slides ($88) by Michael Kors from Quintessential.

Model Tiffany Szigety AKA @orderlylifestyle

Makeup by Jen Clark

Photographed on location at Shawnigan Lake School.

A huge thank you to the school for hosting our fashion team for the day, and to Maureen Connolly for your gracious assistance.

