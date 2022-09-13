Awards for Business Excellence to resume in Port McNeill & District

The Port McNeill and District Chamber of Commerce is launching the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards with a new merit-based approach to awards and nominations. The new format has been designed to highlight the innovative and excellence of businesses over the past three years, providing opportunity for colleagues and community to nominate people and colleagues for their demonstrated action, innovation, or impact in one of the award categories.

Nominations open Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 1, and winners will be notified prior to the awards ceremony which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Port McNeill Museum.

Chamber Vice President Jon Lok is pleased with the new approach. “Businesses achievement is about more than public exposure or popularity, it’s about businesses in all realms doing good work – work that defines their vision and ethos. As a community, highlighting and lauding the innovation of these organizations is inspiring. It will be interesting to learn more about the core of our communities.”

Businesses do not have to be a chamber member to be nominated for their achievements and can be located in Port McNeill or anywhere in the local electoral areas in the Regional District of Mount Waddington, or in neighbouring communities. Recipients of the awards will receive an award package including a plaque, professional business photo, press release, a years’ chamber membership, a digital media package, and a sponsor gift.

“Being accepting of non-member businesses and taking a broad look at the region is an example of some of the work the business community is doing to be more inclusive and aware on all fronts. We’ve spent a lot of time examining policy, business strategy and the value equation business associations bring their members, and we think these changes are a good first step in re-engaging businesses after the isolative impacts of the pandemic,” said board member and Indigenous business advisor Jamuga (Wayne) Cook.

Long-time Chamber board member Liza Furney also looks forward to the return of business recognition and the collaborative event.

“With the nomination process we’ll be gaining the information need to tell the stories of our local businesses and the people who put their energy into making things work. It will be a unique opportunity to explore our preconceived notions of business on the North Island. We often made assumptions about businesses, economy, and circumstances; however, many things have changed through the pandemic, including community perspectives on good service, business and sustainability. This is a great chance to reflect on the past and look towards the future.”

Business award categories include:

Green Business Award, Resiliency Award, Non-Profit Excellence Award, Start-Up Award, Steps to Reconciliation Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Community Health & Wellness Award, Investment Award, Courage to Come Back Award, and the Public Sector Service Award.

For more information on the awards, sponsorship, nomination criteria, tickets information or to nominate a business, please visit www.portmcneill.net/businessawards

Awards