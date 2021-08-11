Decorations were hung with care around downtown Vernon for a new film being shot in town Aug. 9, 2021. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Decorations were hung with care around downtown Vernon for a new film being shot in town Aug. 9, 2021. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Christmas movie filming in Vernon transforms downtown into winter wonderland

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime being shot in Okanagan

Things are beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in August.

Several downtown Vernon storefronts have received a festive facelift as filming is underway for a new Hallmark movie.

Locations include Roxy Café and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle among others.

The Christmas-themed film is to be shot throughout the community, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said, offering a warm “North Okanagan welcome to the entire cast and crew.”

Nineteen films have been shot in the Okanagan since Jan. 1, 2021, the Okanagan Film Commission said.

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime film are currently being shot in the valley.

READ MORE: Crews race rising mercury in White Rock Lake wildfire attack

READ MORE: Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies

Previous story
North Island Music Festival will hit the stage in Port McNeill in late August

Just Posted

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy

July 28 activities at Storey’s Beach. (Submitted photos) Kids enjoy arts and crafts and activities on a sunny day at Storey’s Beach during the “Family Fun and Play” event put on by Port Hardy Rec. (Submitted photos)
Port Hardy Recreation’s camps and events have been a big success this summer