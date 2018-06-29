Port Hardy Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Tsulquate Reserve

On the eve of their 50th-anniversary celebrations, Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire on Tsulquate Reserve.

The fire occurred on June 28 at 7:05 p.m. with 22 firefighters from Port Hardy as well as five from Port McNeill mutual aid, Ladder 17, Engine 10, Rescue 15, and Command 16 responding to the incident and remaining on scene for two hours.

“Ladder 17 was the first responding unit and arrived on scene several minutes after the page to find heavy flame from a bedroom on the second story of the house,” said PHFR on their Facebook Page.

“A rapid transitional attack was launched and the fire was darkened from the yard prior to entry by the first attack team. The first attack team proceeded into the house for further attack and controlled the remaining fire. Operations then transitioned into salvage and overhaul for complete extinguishment. Thanks to a rapid, professional attack by our firefighters, damage was limited to only several rooms on the second floor of the residence and much of the remainder of the structure was saved.”

Port McNeill Fire Rescue, BC Hydro, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP all assisted the call.