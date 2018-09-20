Western Forest Products goes ahead with harvesting, despite Falconer’s concern

Western Forest Products (WFP) has responded to resident Heidi Falconer’s concerns over the company harvesting trees near Coal Harbour.

Babita Khunkhun, Senior Director of Communications at WFP, stated the company has been “communicating directly with Coal Harbour Local Community Commission, regional district (RDMW) and adjacent property owners over the last year. To address safety concerns raised by residents, we will be removing potential safety risks associated with trees blowing down onto adjacent land owners’ properties and power lines during winter storms.”

She added communication with Coal Harbour residents is “part of our planning to safely and respectfully access our private lands within the area.”

In response to Falconer’s concerns over displacement of wildlife in the nearby forest, Khunkhun said WFP “has also completed an assessment by a professional biologist.”

She noted the assessment came out of a public request for a study to be done in the harvest area and adjacent wetlands.

“The assessment confirmed that the areas with the most suitable potential breeding habitat for amphibians were located outside the harvest area,” Khunkhun stated. “Our harvest plans and practices on all the lands we manage are designed to mitigate impact on local wildlife as well as other resource features.”

The company will also be harvesting logs near Quatsino reserve. The company’s 2017 annual report emphasized that WFP established a “mutually beneficial relationship with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations.”

WFP also has joint interests with other First Nations, including Quatsino, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo, ‘Namgis and Nanwakolas.

The report noted that WFP will “continue to explore opportunities for long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with coastal First Nations.”

Khunkhun concluded by saying that WFP has “over 3,500 employees and contractors on the coast, approximately 600 directly employed on northern Vancouver Island. We contribute to the local economy through employee wages and benefits, taxes and community contributions in the form of sponsorships and donations.”

Since 2012, WFP has invested over $350 million in operations and can expect to invest between $80-90 million in capital expenditures in 2018.

Harvesting of the logs near Coal Harbour is set to begin as soon as November.