See if this free Personal Support & Mental Health Worker training program at Discovery Community College is the right fit for you.

See if this free Personal Support & Mental Health Worker training program at Discovery Community College is the right fit for you.

Start a rewarding career in your community: Free dual-certificate program begins in November

Personal Support and Mental Health Worker program starts Nov. 28 for Central, North Island residents

If you’re a people person looking to get started in a respected career where you can help others in your community, you could be well-suited to succeed as a Personal Support & Mental Health Worker.

You can now join this free, dual-certificate program at Discovery Community College that provides you the skills and knowledge to become successfully employed in a variety of community settings.

Employment options include community social service agencies, support services for all ages and group home settings.

As a student in Discovery Community College’s Personal Support & Mental Health Worker Certificate Program, you’ll receive extensive training, including 24 weeks of studies online, one week on site, and a three-week practicum in the community.

Practicums are an excellent way to gain real-world experience, connect with industry professionals, and try out various aspects of the profession.

You can even take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible British Columbia residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment.

The program begins on Nov. 28 for residents in central and north Vancouver Island, however available seats are limited, and they are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.

Apply now through Discovery Community College’s online form or call 1-250-287-9850.

Logos

Jobs and CareersPost-secondary Education

Most Read

Previous story
Kick-start your new career search in the Comox Valley

Just Posted

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, lead for North Island, and daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
The Campbell River Shoebox Project returns again for 2022 seasonal gift drive

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy