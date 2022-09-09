North Island candidates officially announced for October municipal election

The candidate deadline for withdrawal is Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 is the official start of campaigning

The time is now up for those interested in running for mayor, city councillor, school trustee, or regional district director in October’s municipal elections, as the nomination period officially closed at 4 p.m. today.

As per usual, the candidate deadline for withdrawal is 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 is the official start of the campaign period.

Here’s the list of candidates running for office so far in the North Island areas (Mount Waddington Regional District). If there are not enough candidates to fill all available seats, according to the voting act, the nomination window will remain open for another three working days. If no one else applies then the province steps in to mediate.

The District of Port Hardy

Estimated Eligible Voters – 3028

Councillors to be Elected – 6

Running for mayor

Pat Corbett-Labatt

Athena Guy

Running for councillor

Janet Dorward

Dennis Dugas

Fred Robertson

Brian Texmo

John Tidbury

The Town of Port McNeill

Estimated Eligible Voters – 1765

Councillors to be Elected – 4

Running for mayor

James Furney

Gaby Wickstrom

Running for councillor

Ann-Marie Baron

Barbara Bonnell

Michelle Carson

Stephanie Coe

Shelley Downey

Dawn Harilstad

Leighann Ruel

The Village of Port Alice

Estimated Eligible Voters – 646

Councillors to be Elected – 4

Running for mayor

Kevin Cameron

Beth Thompson

Running for councillor

Holly Aldis

Russell Murray

David Stewart

Sean Watson

The Village of Alert Bay

Estimated Eligible Voters – 367

Councillors to be Elected – 4

Running for mayor

Dennis Buchanan

Running for councillor

Casey Chapman

Kane Gordon

Lisanne Granger

Larry Hill

Veronica McGregor

Mount Waddington Regional District

Estimated Eligible Voters – 1544

Area Directors to be elected – 4

Running for area director

Michelle Pottage Electoral Area A

Andrew J Hory Electoral Area B

Kathryn M Wykes Electoral Area C

Dan Cooper Electoral Area D

David R Summers Electoral Area D

Vancouver Island North (School District)

Trustees to be Elected – 7

Running for trustee

Janet Deane Area 1

Jeff Field Area 1

Leightan Wishart Area 1

Eric J Hunter Area 2

Carol Prescott Area 2

Lawrie Garrett Area 3

Kat Tjepkema Area 3

Candidates for Coal Harbour Local Community Commission

Estimated Eligible Voters – 198

Commissioners to be Elected – 4

Running for commissioner

Robert Bisaillon

Charles Dennison

Ann Hory

Sara Perkovich

