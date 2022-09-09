North Island candidates officially announced for October municipal election

The time is now up for those interested in running for mayor, city councillor, school trustee, or regional district director in October’s municipal elections, as the nomination period officially closed at 4 p.m. today.
As per usual, the candidate deadline for withdrawal is 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 is the official start of the campaign period.
Here’s the list of candidates running for office so far in the North Island areas (Mount Waddington Regional District). If there are not enough candidates to fill all available seats, according to the voting act, the nomination window will remain open for another three working days. If no one else applies then the province steps in to mediate.
—
The District of Port Hardy
Estimated Eligible Voters – 3028
Councillors to be Elected – 6
Running for mayor
Pat Corbett-Labatt
Athena Guy
Running for councillor
Janet Dorward
Dennis Dugas
Fred Robertson
Brian Texmo
John Tidbury
—
The Town of Port McNeill
Estimated Eligible Voters – 1765
Councillors to be Elected – 4
Running for mayor
James Furney
Gaby Wickstrom
Running for councillor
Ann-Marie Baron
Barbara Bonnell
Michelle Carson
Stephanie Coe
Shelley Downey
Dawn Harilstad
Leighann Ruel
—
The Village of Port Alice
Estimated Eligible Voters – 646
Councillors to be Elected – 4
Running for mayor
Kevin Cameron
Beth Thompson
Running for councillor
Holly Aldis
Russell Murray
David Stewart
Sean Watson
—
The Village of Alert Bay
Estimated Eligible Voters – 367
Councillors to be Elected – 4
Running for mayor
Dennis Buchanan
Running for councillor
Casey Chapman
Kane Gordon
Lisanne Granger
Larry Hill
Veronica McGregor
—
Mount Waddington Regional District
Estimated Eligible Voters – 1544
Area Directors to be elected – 4
Running for area director
Michelle Pottage Electoral Area A
Andrew J Hory Electoral Area B
Kathryn M Wykes Electoral Area C
Dan Cooper Electoral Area D
David R Summers Electoral Area D
—
Vancouver Island North (School District)
Trustees to be Elected – 7
Running for trustee
Janet Deane Area 1
Jeff Field Area 1
Leightan Wishart Area 1
Eric J Hunter Area 2
Carol Prescott Area 2
Lawrie Garrett Area 3
Kat Tjepkema Area 3
—
Candidates for Coal Harbour Local Community Commission
Estimated Eligible Voters – 198
Commissioners to be Elected – 4
Running for commissioner
Robert Bisaillon
Charles Dennison
Ann Hory
Sara Perkovich
