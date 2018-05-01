Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at an availability following caucus meetings in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Singh says Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir has been temporarily suspended amid allegations of sexual harassment. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The federal NDP says leader Jagmeet Singh received the results of a third-party investigation into harassment allegations against one of his MPs about two weeks ago, and that the findings will be released soon.

The investigation was launched in February after Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by one of his caucus colleagues, Christine Moore, of having harassed several women, including NDP staff members.

While Moore said she had not personally experienced anything untoward, Singh deemed the allegations serious enough to suspend Weir and asked University of Ottawa law professor Michelle Flaherty to investigate.

NDP officials say Flaherty delivered her report to Singh last month, and that while it intends to release those parts that aren’t confidential and private, the party is being careful to protect and respect everyone involved.

The CBC is reporting that Flaherty’s investigation uncovered multiple harassment complaints against Weir, though it did not say whether the complaints were found to have had merit.

The party would not confirm the report, saying only that Singh is committed to a fair process that respects anyone who comes forward with a complaint and that his goal is a clear resolution and safe workplace for all.

The Canadian Press

