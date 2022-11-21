1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside Ocean Centre Mall after a morning incident left one person dead and one critically injured, on Nov. 21. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Witness reports suggest an incident at the Ocean Centre Mall, which left one person dead and another in critical condition, may have been a shooting.

A witness told Black Press Media that they heard “two loud bangs” at 8:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21), shortly after walking into the building, which houses government organizations and business firms.

They rushed to the first-floor common area where they saw two people bleeding on the ground. According to the witness, emergency services had already been called.

“This was the first thing I saw this morning. I didn’t expect to see this in Prince Rupert. It’s unbelievable,” they said. “Rupert is such a peaceful place. Things like this don’t happen in Prince Rupert.”Police instructed all in the building not to record video or to take photographs and to remain in their offices.

Prince Rupert RCMP have confirmed there was an incident at the centre this morning, however they have not confirmed any motive, identified those involved, nor if the incident was a shooting or another kind of incident

St. Paul’s Lutheran church has announced it will open its doors from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those who wish to pray and have quiet meditation. Anyone of any faith or not faith is welcome and Pastor Diana Edis will be on site.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The mall remains closed for the day. Prince Rupert RCMP stress there is no threat to the public’s safety.

In an unrelated news conference in Victoria, Premier David Eby started a housing announcement sending his thoughts to the people in Prince Rupert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

Prince Rupert RCMP