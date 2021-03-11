BCLC submitted photo

$1 Million lotto ticket purchased in Northern Vancouver Island set to expire in one week

The life-changing prize expires at midnight on March 18, 2021.

There is only one week left to claim for the holder(s) of the $1 million guaranteed prize Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in northern Vancouver Island.

The life-changing prize expires at midnight on March 18, 2021. The North Island region includes Woss, Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and Port McNeill, among other municipalities.

The BCLC is “encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the March 18, 2020 draw in this region to check their tickets for the winning number: 19117903-02. Players can find the Guaranteed Prize Draw number displayed underneath the main set of six numbers and can check their tickets anytime on the BCLC Lotto! app here.”

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

More information about how to claim a lottery prize is available HERE.

In 2020, BCLC paid out more than $691 million in lottery prizes.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). Anyone can win, and #YouCouldBeNext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories online. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

