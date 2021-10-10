This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, say B.C. health officials

Just Posted

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill council to resume in-person meetings at a larger venue

Kwakiutl chief Calvin Hunt working on the 30-foot totem pole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Port Hardy Fire Rescue on scene at Highland Manor. (PHFR - Adam Harding photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park