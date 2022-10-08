UPDATED: Cowichan River fire now assessed at 2.5 hectares

Still classified as out of control

The Coastal Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire that started Oct. 9 south of Sahtlam. (BC Wildfire map)

UPDATE: The size of the fire burning south of the Cowichan River has been adjusted to 2.5 hectares.

Fire information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre Julia Caranci said that reflects some more accurate mapping that crews have been able to do, rather than any significant growth of the blaze, which started on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Caranci said there was no significant growth of the fire overnight, and it did not challenge existing containment. Though the blaze is still classified as out of control, Caranci said crews are progressing well at building a containment line.

Currently working on the fire are 16 firefighters, a helicopter and two water tenders.

It is still not a threat to infrastructure or human life.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, Caranci said, though no definitive cause has been identified.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire between Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire is located south of the Cowichan River, Cowichan River Provincial Park and Sahtlam.

It was reported to the Coastal Fire Centre early on Saturday, Oct. 9, and is about 1.2 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Julia Caranci said it is considered a vigourous surface fire at this point, and three helicopters, two attack crews and and officer, along with volunteer firefighters from the Duncan and Sahtlam fire departments are on the scene battling the blaze.

Caranci said there was initially some difficulty getting to the fire as the location is a bit remote. This also means that no buildings, people or other infrastructure is threatened.

She also said that while conditions are very dry due to the drought the Cowichan Valley is currently experiencing, fighting fires has become easier in recent weeks.

“It’s very different fighting fires in October than it is in August,” she said, as the fire behaviour is not as aggressive due to shorter days and longer nights that create more overnight humidty and longer periods of lower temperatures.

More as it becomes available.

