3 unique art pieces stolen during overnight theft from Vancouver Island art gallery

A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)
A custom burl turning was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A custom burl turning was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)
Three unique art pieces were stolen during an overnight theft from an art gallery in Coombs.

Sgt. Shane Worth, media relations officers for the Oceanside RCMP, said sometime overnight on March 4, unknown suspects broke into the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery located at 2340 Alberni Hwy.

The stolen art pieces included a metal, limited-edition killer whale, a raven mask and a custom burl turning artwork.

In addition to working to identify the suspects, police are also working to recover the stolen property, said Worth

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or anonymously online.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

