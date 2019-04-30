Photo: Twitter - Photo of the bell before it was stolen from Bell’s Corner, near Calmar Alberta

Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm

Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday

An Alberta man is hoping to find a 317-kilogram church bell that was stolen from his family farm southwest of Edmonton.

Bob Bell says he got it three decades ago in exchange for a donation he made to a Moravian church in the city.

He says someone rung the bell at the church for 40 years, but it got a crack in it, so it was being used as a flower pot.

READ MORE: Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Bell says he displayed the bell on the roof of his car dealership in Camrose and even had a contest to guess how much it weighed.

When he sold the dealership in 2008, the bell was moved to a farm south of Calmar, Alta., that’s been in Bell’s family for more than a century.

RCMP believe the bell was stolen from the spot known as “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.

READ MORE: New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

The bell is so heavy that Bell figures the thieves must have used farm machinery to take it.

“They would have had to have had a picker because two guys or four guys, I don’t think would be able to lift it,” he said.

“I always wondered if somebody would take it some time and sure as heck they did.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Just Posted

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Holberg

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

North Island College campus adopts First Nations name

Port Hardy regional campus will now be known as Mix̱alakwila

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Local Indigenous youth travel to annual Gathering our Voices workshop

GOV is an Indigenous youth leadership training program.

Longest running golf tournament on North Island returns

“Please consider supporting the North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament again this year”

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

‘Alt-right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Most Read