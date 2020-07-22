A 32-year-old woman has drowned at Matheson Lake in Metchosin. (Google Maps)

32-year-old woman drowns at Greater Victoria lake

Two bystanders provided CPR on scene

A 32-year-old woman has died after drowning at Matheson Lake in Metchosin.

Emergency crews were called to the Greater Victoria lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses were able to pull the woman out of the water before emergency crews arrived.

Metchosin Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance provided advanced life support and transported the woman to hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the woman has died and it is in the early stages of an investigation but would not comment further.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released at this time.

