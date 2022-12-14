Firefighters, paramedics and fire inspectors on scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

4 people escape to safety but lose home as fire rips through house in Chemainus

Four departments worked to battle Wednesday morning blaze

Four people have been displaced from their home following a massive fire in Chemainus Wednesday morning, Dec. 14.

“Everybody managed to get out,” said Martin Drakeley, North Cowichan’s manager of Fire and Bylaw Services.

The four were treated at the scene by BC Ambulance paramedics, visibly shaken but without serious injury.

Multiple North Cowichan Fire Department halls were called out to the fire off Chemainus Road just before 9 a.m. Crews from Chemainus, Crofton, Maple Bay and South End attended.

Paramedics and RCMP were also at the scene. Emergency crews blocked Chemainus Road in both directions, as the fire was on a side-road, Squaw-Hay-One Road (formerly known as Waynes Road), on the Stz’uminus First Nation.

A motorhome on the property was also destroyed by the blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site for miles.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for several hours to fully snuff out all the flames. A ladder truck from the Chemainus hall was brought in after more than an hour to continue the battle against the smoke.

Related story: Massive Monday morning fire destroys Chemainus home

In a poignant twist of fate, a house formerly located immediately next door to the blaze was destroyed in a fire almost five years ago to the day on Dec. 11, 2017.

Nothing is expected to be salvaged from this blaze, either. Items from inside the house were strewn all over the yard and personal property will also be subjected to extensive water damage.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

fire

 

The Chemainus fire hall was called out to a house fire on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paramedics and firefighters on the scene, blocking Chemainus Road until the fire is brought under control. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paramedics and firefighters on the scene, blocking Chemainus Road until the fire is brought under control. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Heavy smoke surrounds buildings. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Heavy smoke surrounds buildings. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A continual stream of water is directed at the heavy smoke emanating from a house on Stz’uminus First Nation land in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A continual stream of water is directed at the heavy smoke emanating from a house on Stz’uminus First Nation land in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Four fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Four fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Four fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Four fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

A motorhome on the property has also been destroyed in the blaze. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen) All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen) All four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Previous story
‘Supplies are tight’: Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Next story
Kids briefly stolen along with running car from B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

The folks who flew up to Port Hardy Airport in the 3-plane flight on Sunday, Dec. 3, stop for a photo with Gazette Hamper Fund President Natasha Griffiths. (Submitted photo)
‘Santa Flight’ gives back with much needed donations to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Dr. Alexander Nataros has recently moved to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy’s new doctor says hello, is deeply committed to the North Island communities