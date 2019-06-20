Carbon Engineering, which operates a pilot plant in Squamish, is one of 40 companies asking the B.C. government to prioritize investments in the clean economy. (Stephen Hui, Pembina Institute)

40 B.C. businesses launch clean energy coalition to act on climate change

B.C. is one of the only provinces not fighting the federal carbon tax

Forty business leaders across B.C. are calling on Premier John Horgan to keep climate change a priority in the province.

In an open letter released Thursday, CEOs, directors and managers of some of the province’s largest companies urged Horgan to create further incentives for companies to lower their carbon footprint and help fund small business owners interested in reducing their carbon pollution.

“For all businesses, climate change is a risk to the bottom line,” the letter reads. “However, it’s also a once-in-a-generation opportunity for B.C. to create jobs, encourage innovation, build healthy and safe communities, and reduce waste.”

The letter coincides with the launch of the Business Coalition for a Clean Economy, which includes support from Hootsuite, Vancity and Bulkley Valley Brewery. The group is supported by the environmental think-tank Pembina Institute.

READ MORE: B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut emissions

The goal, according to the coalition, is to get more businesses on board and band together to promote and use clean energy.

“Climate change is both a challenge and an opportunity for B.C. Now more than ever, we need the B.C. government to demonstrate bold, sustained leadership by prioritizing investments in the clean future,” the letter concludes.

B.C. is one of the only provinces not fighting the federal carbon tax. Meanwhile, the government’s Clean BC climate plan, introduced last December, is slated to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

READ MORE: B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

By 2040, all new cars and trucks sold in B.C. will be zero emission and new buildings will be 80 per cent more efficient than now.

The Better Buildings program, announced in April, offers thousands of dollars in rebates and incentives to entice the switch to high-efficiency heating equipment and improve building envelopes, which include walls, windows, roofs and foundations.

To view the letter, and full list of participants, click here.

– With a file from The Canadian Press

