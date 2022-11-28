BCLC logo

$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

Someone matched all four numbers on the Extra

Someone in who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Comox Valley for the Nov. 25 draw is feeling ‘Extra’ happy today.

According to BCLC’s official website, Playnow.com, a ticket matching all four Extra numbers was purchased in Comox.

The prize for matching all four numbers in the Extra is $500,000.

The four numbers drawn in Friday’s Extra were 8, 10, 26 and 62.

The main jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max was carried over, making Tuesday’s draw worth $60 million, as well as six Max Millions prizes.

