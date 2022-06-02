6 Duncan area businesses robbed at knifepoint

This picture of the suspect was taken at the Chevron gas station. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at a local gas station. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at the Heritage Indian Restaurant. (RCMP handout)
This picture of the suspect was taken at the Shell gas station. (RCMP handout)

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help after six robberies at knifepoint at businesses, mostly gas stations, in the Duncan area in recent days.

“We urge business owners and staff, especially of gas stations, to be vigilant and take extra precautions as the suspect remains at large,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, a spokesman for the RCMP.

“Several resources, including the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit and General Investigation Section and a crime analyst, are taking part in these investigations.”

On May 14 at approximately 8:30 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP members responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Canco gas station in Duncan.

A female suspect entered the store, brandished a kitchen knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark green jacket, lower face covering, cream camo design pants and dark boots.

On May 15 at approximately 9 p.m., the RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at the Heritage Indian Cuisine restaurant in Duncan.

A female suspect entered the restaurant and produced a knife demanding money from staff.

Staff refused and the suspect left.

She was described as a woman wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a black face covering.

About 20 minutes later, the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Shell gas station in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described identically to the woman from the restaurant, as a female wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a black face covering.

On May 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on Government Street in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as a woman wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, and a black face covering.

On May 29 at midnight, the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on Government Street in Duncan.

In a now familiar pattern, a woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as a female wearing green camo pants, a dark jacket, and a black face covering.

On Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 7 a.m., the RCMP responded to a robbery at knifepoint at the Chevron gas station in Duncan.

A woman entered the gas station and produced a knife, demanding money.

She was described as female, approximately 35 years old, five-foot-two to five-foot-three in height wearing a red hooded shirt, black face covering and black pants and boots.

Police are looking to identify the female suspect captured on those surveillance cameras.

Furthermore, investigators are looking for anyone who may have dash cam footage at the intersection of Trunk Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

If you observe anyone matching the description, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Crime

Previous story
For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be allowed to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates
Next story
Vancouver Island safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’

Just Posted

‘The Days’ is coming to the North Island. (Submitted photo)
‘The Days’ is contemporary dance work coming to the North Island all the way from Finland

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (fourth from right) met with delegates from 30 NATO countries over the weekend. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Ukraine support, climate impact of military discussed by North Island-Powell River MP at NATO PA event in Lithuania

Celtic Celebration photos by Debra Lynn
Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association’s Celtic Celebration takes over Civic Centre

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar