North Island communities get millions in grant funding. (Pixabay photo)

$8,179,919 in grant funding announced for North Island communities

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities.

People in the North Island will benefit from a hydropower project and have access to more recreational opportunities in their community, thanks to a new joint provincial-federal investment of over $8 million for four projects.

“This funding will help the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation move away from diesel, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time reducing the cost to produce electricity for the community,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island. “Additionally, the improvements to the Port Hardy arena and Port McNeill pool will be important for everyone who lives in the North Island.”

The news release stated the total funding amounts to $8,179,919 for four projects:

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation: Padakus Hydropower Project ($4,459,789);

Kwakiutl First Nation: Kwakiutl Outdoor Community Sports Field ($517,327);

Port Hardy: Recreation Revitalization (Arena) ($2,982,813); and

Port McNeill: Pool Mechanical Upgrade and Heat Loop ($219,990).

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities through the first intake of Community, Culture and Recreation and Rural & Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a provincial-federal cost-sharing program that makes investments in community and green infrastructure. The Province of B.C. has committed nearly $62 million of the total funding for this intake.

Investments made through ICIP are designed to create economic growth, sustain well-paying jobs, build inclusive communities, and support a low-carbon, green economy.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges
Next story
B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

Just Posted

$8,179,919 in grant funding announced for North Island communities

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities.

Port Hardy earns Bear Smart certification

Community committed to living safely alongside bears

Funding police would be ‘most expensive single budget item we would have’ says Port Hardy councillor

‘we’re not panicking — I can’t see our population numbers jumping up that high that quick’

Small physically distant running event with big heart held in Port Hardy

Indigenous Run/Walk program went ahead this year, with some downsizing due to COVID-19

Longtime Vancouver Island fishing family hooks into local market over wholesale

Locally caught fish are scarce in fishing towns, an irony one Sointula family is working to change

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Most Read