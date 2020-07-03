$8,179,919 in grant funding announced for North Island communities

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities.

People in the North Island will benefit from a hydropower project and have access to more recreational opportunities in their community, thanks to a new joint provincial-federal investment of over $8 million for four projects.

“This funding will help the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation move away from diesel, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time reducing the cost to produce electricity for the community,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island. “Additionally, the improvements to the Port Hardy arena and Port McNeill pool will be important for everyone who lives in the North Island.”

The news release stated the total funding amounts to $8,179,919 for four projects:

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation: Padakus Hydropower Project ($4,459,789);

Kwakiutl First Nation: Kwakiutl Outdoor Community Sports Field ($517,327);

Port Hardy: Recreation Revitalization (Arena) ($2,982,813); and

Port McNeill: Pool Mechanical Upgrade and Heat Loop ($219,990).

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities through the first intake of Community, Culture and Recreation and Rural & Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a provincial-federal cost-sharing program that makes investments in community and green infrastructure. The Province of B.C. has committed nearly $62 million of the total funding for this intake.

Investments made through ICIP are designed to create economic growth, sustain well-paying jobs, build inclusive communities, and support a low-carbon, green economy.

