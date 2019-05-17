B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announce rate reduction for Canadian citizens paying new property tax on homes empty six months of the year or more. (Black Press files)

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Only one per cent of British Columbians will be paying a speculation and vacancy tax, according to the B.C. government.

Based on declarations received so far from homeowners, a majority of those who will be paying the tax are foreign owners, satellite families and Canadians living outside of B.C., the ministry of finance said in a news release Friday.

Exemption forms must be submitted by the end of May and can be completed online or by phoning 1-833-554-2323.

The forms must be filled out by property owners who have homes or extra properties in regions where the taxes are in effect. Every homeowner must register to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax.

READ MORE: Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Those who are not exempt have until July 2 to pay their assessed amount.

The property tax applies to Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the municipalities of Nanaimo, Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August
Next story
Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

Just Posted

Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

“a sustainable and dependable model of health care service delivery in Port Alice is a priority”

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Blaney plan helps seniors late with taxes

Simple solution to important issue: North Island-Powell River MP

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Council says ‘yes’ to sandwich boards on residential property

The topic of sandwich boards was originally brought up at a meeting on April 23.

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Island father’s anguish remains three years after son’s murder

Derek Descoteau remembered as a young man with such a great future ahead

Most Read