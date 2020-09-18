Access to remote Side Bay beach up in the bureaucratic air

Roads to the pristine north west coast Vancouver Island beach at risk of being deactivated

Side Bay is within the zone sometimes called north-Hawaii by locals, minus the warm water.

It’s part of the string of hard-to-get-to sandy beaches on Vancouver Island’s northwest coast, deeply appreciated for their beauty and solitude. Because they’re hard to get to, the average camper and beach lover doesn’t visit, leaving them less crowded than well-travelled southern beaches.

The flip side is that road maintenance can be a mixed bag.

Most routes crisscrossing the unpopulated West Coast are active logging roads that recreational users rely on. But Side Bay is no longer an active timber harvesting area, and since it’s also not an official recreation site, the road itself is somewhat of a debate.

Roads like this can either be deactivated, reverted to “wilderness status,” or the government can take over maintenance.

After much begging by North Island/Central Coast staffers at the Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO), the road is on a shortlist to get a small increase in budget which will keep it maintained. The Union of B.C. Municipalities will vote on the budget this month. If approved, at least the road will be maintained to a minimum standard.

“Easier to get money to deactivate roads and remove liability and any risk to public safety than to secure dollars to rebuild for minimal use in remote areas,” said a FLNRO engineering officer who’s responsible for the area.

About 50 recreational vehicles use the Side Bay road monthly – not enough to call it high use, which would easily qualify it for maintenance funding.

The road provides access to Lawn Point Provincial Park, but BC Parks don’t provide access funding.

The location of an unofficially proposed parking lot at Side Bay. It would be an affordable alternative to fixing a rusty bridge. (Submitted image)

At present, there are two areas of concern – the Side Bay bridge and the washout at the seven-kilometre mark on Side Bay road.

The bridge was built in the 1980s, and temporarily reinforced with spruce logs over a decade ago by Interfor. According to FLNRO, the wood over-structure has begun to fail, and the original steel bridge is rusting. Ultrasonic testing suggests it should be safe for recreational use for two years, but will need to be removed or fixed eventually.

Removing the bridge would cut off car access to the beach at Side Bay – something people shouldn’t be doing anyway, the FLNRO engineering officer said. Instead, he’d like to build a parking lot on the east side of the bridge, and have campers hike down to the beach. It would be a fraction of the cost of replacing the bridge, giving him a better chance convincing officials to approve the funding.

The hike from the parking lot to beach would be a couple hundred metres. The washout zone, seven kilometres into Side Bay Road, has been repaired twice in as many years by FLNRO, including replacing culverts that were crushed by recreationalists driving over the wash-out area. A third repair is planned for this fall.

The FLNRO engineering officer has heard from a number of regular visitors, and understands the long-term attachment many people have to the site. He hopes that in addition to keeping FLNRO informed about the condition of the roads, that people also reach out to their MLAs, “because they are preaching to the choir with me and my office here. Maybe the added pressure will come up with additional funding.”

RELATED: Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

BC governmentinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island area timber supply under review
Next story
CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

Just Posted

Access to remote Side Bay beach up in the bureaucratic air

Roads to the pristine north west coast Vancouver Island beach at risk of being deactivated

Mount Cain planning a modified winter season for north Island ski and snowboarders

Skiing is a COVID-friendly activity, but shared public spaces require adjustment

Remote B.C. tourism lodge staffed for coastal clean up instead of wilderness tours

The Great Bear Rainforest is home to exotic wildlife — and international trash

BC Hydro responds to all-day North Island power outage complaints

Dear Editor, I understand the frustration an all-day power outage like the… Continue reading

Report Card: North Island Secondary School named fourth fastest-improving school by Fraser Institute

NISS is listed among a total of 22 schools that have shown improvement in the annual report.

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Long-term care need pressuring acute care in Comox Valley, Strathcona

Region could use a couple of large facilities for seniors on the north part of the Island

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

North Island area timber supply under review

Review will inform annual cut for the next ten years

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

Most Read