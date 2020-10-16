Additional charges approved from February drug bust in Port Hardy

Additional drug charges have been approved against Jeffrey Brent Sr. and Bonnie Kristiansen.

Back on Feb. 17, RCMP members noticed a vehicle parked on Highway 19 Southbound just after midnight. The time of day and location of the vehicle seemed odd and a curious member decided to check on the driver to ensure everything was okay. While speaking with the male driver (whose reason for him and his female passenger to be inside the vehicle did not make sense), the investigating member observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and both individuals were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, further drugs, drug paraphernalia, over $12,000 in cash, and an unsecured firearm were all located and seized. Brent Sr. (of Port Hardy) and Kristiansen (of Port Alice), have since been charged with multiple offences. Brent Sr. has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless use of Firearm, and possess weapon for dangerous purpose. Kristiansen has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeDrug bust