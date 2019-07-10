Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Port McNeill residents William and Carolyn Stewart shared this photo taken by their niece, Stephanie Clarke of Cold Lake, Alberta. She encountered the creature about half an hour north of Campbell River on Monday morning.
Port McNeill residents William and Carolyn Stewart shared this photo taken by their niece, Stephanie Clarke of Cold Lake, Alberta. She encountered the creature about half an hour north of Campbell River on Monday morning.

Reports of grizzlies continue to crop up on the North Island, including one photographed by an Alberta resident on Monday morning.

Photos of the grizzly sighting were posted online by Port McNeill residents William and Carolyn Stewart.

The photos were taken about half an hour north of Campbell River by their niece, Stephanie Clarke of Cold Lake, Alberta, who was heading back home from a visit to the North Island at the time.

Grizzlies are uncommon on Vancouver Island, but they’re known to swim across from the mainland. A number of grizzly sightings have been reported on the North Island in recent weeks.

Authorities have warned people to steer clear of the dangerous animals and report sightings to the BC Conservation Office using the Report All Poachers and Polluters line: 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

