Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)

Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Island Health sent a memo to all of their staff urging caution when outside the hospital doors, reporting that there have been a number of reports of sexual assaults on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital recently.

A memo sent to hospital staff from Island Health on Nov. 18 doesn’t get into the specifics of the alleged assaults or state how many have taken place, but advises staff and the public that the reports are being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment in conjunction with the hospital’s Protection Services personnel and other Island Health staff.

“As your leadership team, it is of utmost importance to us to ensure the safety of all our staff, medical staff, patients and visitors who attend our site,” the memo said.

“The purpose of this memo is to advise you about this serious matter and, more importantly, to provide you with information on what we are doing to ensure your safety and what supports are available to you.”

RELATED STORY: 2019 CRIME SPIKE IN B.C. LARGEST IN 20 YEARS

The memo said additional protection services staff have been called in to support enhanced patrols of the hospital property.

“At this time, staff and the public should not be unaccompanied outside the building for any reason,” the memo said.

“When you arrive at work, remain in your vehicle and call [the hospital] for the auto-attendant, then [call] protection services dispatch to request an escort.”

The memo said staff who use public transit will be offered taxi services at the main door to the hospital.

It said staff and visitors can expect to see signs posted at exits and entrances in the hospital advising of the safety measures.

RELATED STORY: FIRST RESPONDERS SAY THANKS TO HOSPITAL WORKERS

“Visitors will also be instructed to contact protection services to be escorted to the hospital from their vehicle,” the memo said.

“Marked protection services vehicles will be parked at various locations across the site and the RCMP will provide an overt presence with up to 60 foot patrols daily. We encourage all staff who may be isolated or working alone inside CDH to discuss the working alone process with their supervisor.”

The memo said that if anyone has information about the alleged assaults or other similar incidents at CDH, to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

“We will do our best to keep you updated with as much information as possible,” the memo concluded.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed that the RCMP are investigating.

More information from the RCMP is expected and this story will be updated as it becomes available.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says countries must stand up to China

Just Posted

Trees downed on the Frigon Road to Port Alice. (David Burnett | Facebook)
North Island areas still without power thanks to windstorm

Crews made progress through the evening as they continued restoration efforts.

Submitted photo
Tri-Port house league hockey weekend results

It was another action packed weekend of exciting house league minor hockey games last weekend.

Power has been restored to the North Island. BC Hydro is asking any customers who still do not have power to contact them. (BC Hydro photo)
Power is back on in the North Island

If you still don’t have electricity, now’s the time to call it in

Trees downed on the Frigon Road to Port Alice. (David Burnett | Facebook)
UPDATE: North Island power to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday for most regions

BC Hydro dispells myth that it could take a week to restore

This ramp is where the old whaling station in Coal Harbour used to drag whales to be processed. On Tuesday they could have swam themselves up. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels

Coal Harbour withstood the phenomena, but it was unlike any they’d seen before

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)
Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Cowichan Tribes speaks out against freighter anchorages along the local coastline. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes against anchorage of freighters in local waters

MP Alistair MacGregor introduced bill on issue last month

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

Most Read