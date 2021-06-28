Another $10,000 donation made to the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre

The Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre has received another big donation.
After Dr. Prean Armogam previously donated $10,000, James Walkus then donated $10,000 on June 22, all of which is going towards a new roof for the seniors centre, which is estimated to cost around $27,000 total.
“I really believe that our elders should be looked after, they have worked so hard and this is just a payback to them,” said Walkus when asked to comment.
@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter