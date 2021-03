Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)

B.C. recorded 908 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest daily total since last November when new cases peaked at nearly 1,000 a day.

There has been a steady rise in new cases this week, but serious illness has stayed relatively constant, with 294 people in hospital, 81 in intensive care. The rest of B.C.’s 6,245 active cases are people recovering in isolation at home. There were three more deaths related to COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to March 26.

more to come…

