Arts and tourism projects on Vancouver Island receive funding for restart initiatives

Two Vancouver Island organizations received funding through Island Coastal Economic Trust’s (ICET) Small Capital Restart Funding (SCRF) stream.

Port McNeill based Gate House Community Association (GHCA) and Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society (CLWS) in Cumberland are the establishments that have received funding.

The SCRF program, started in June as a quick response initiative that provides a capital grant of up to $15,000 to innovative projects that address COVID-19 related business restart and sustainability opportunities.

Initiatives that provide timely solutions to current health and safety-related operational restrictions and business closures are eligible for this grant.

The Gate House Theatre will be bringing movable drive-in theatre to Port McNeill and other neighbouring communities on North Island.

The funding received from ICET will be used to purchase the outdoor theatre equipment package, which includes a projector, inflatable screen, broadcast FM transmitter, webcam and tripod.

In future, the technology can also be used to organize local festivals, drive-in concerts in these communities, in accordance with health safety protocols.

“This new delivery model is an exemplary initiative bringing the arts community, business and vendor communities together,” said ICET CEO Line Robert.

CLWS will use the grant to add new, physically distanced walk-in suites to address the closure of numerous Cumberland Lake Park campground sites due to provincial health and safety requirements.

This will include six new tent pads and two new common areas with fire rings, picnic tables and a metal food cache will be situated a 20-metre walk into a forested area overlooking Comox Lake.

Increasing the number of guests at the campground will also help support local businesses that operate at the lake site and other food and retail small businesses in the village.

“This type of pilot project will help diversify and expand camping opportunities by increasing alternative revenue streams, while encouraging low-impact camping and travel methods,” says ICET Board Chair Josie Osborne.”

