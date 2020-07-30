Gate House Theatre based in Port McNeill is one of the organizations that received funding from ICET to purchase outdoor theatre equipment. (Photo courtesy, Gate House Theatre/Facebook)

Arts and tourism projects on Vancouver Island receive funding for restart initiatives

Port McNeill’s Gate House Theatre and Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society receive latest funds from Island Coastal Economic Trust

Two Vancouver Island organizations received funding through Island Coastal Economic Trust’s (ICET) Small Capital Restart Funding (SCRF) stream.

Port McNeill based Gate House Community Association (GHCA) and Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society (CLWS) in Cumberland are the establishments that have received funding.

The SCRF program, started in June as a quick response initiative that provides a capital grant of up to $15,000 to innovative projects that address COVID-19 related business restart and sustainability opportunities.

Initiatives that provide timely solutions to current health and safety-related operational restrictions and business closures are eligible for this grant.

The Gate House Theatre will be bringing movable drive-in theatre to Port McNeill and other neighbouring communities on North Island.

The funding received from ICET will be used to purchase the outdoor theatre equipment package, which includes a projector, inflatable screen, broadcast FM transmitter, webcam and tripod.

In future, the technology can also be used to organize local festivals, drive-in concerts in these communities, in accordance with health safety protocols.

“This new delivery model is an exemplary initiative bringing the arts community, business and vendor communities together,” said ICET CEO Line Robert.

CLWS will use the grant to add new, physically distanced walk-in suites to address the closure of numerous Cumberland Lake Park campground sites due to provincial health and safety requirements.

This will include six new tent pads and two new common areas with fire rings, picnic tables and a metal food cache will be situated a 20-metre walk into a forested area overlooking Comox Lake.

Increasing the number of guests at the campground will also help support local businesses that operate at the lake site and other food and retail small businesses in the village.

“This type of pilot project will help diversify and expand camping opportunities by increasing alternative revenue streams, while encouraging low-impact camping and travel methods,” says ICET Board Chair Josie Osborne.”

READ ALSO: Courtenay theatre gets support for livestream ‘hybrid’ shows this year

READ ALSO:ICET provides Qualicum Beach with $250K for East Village project

CoronavirusSmall BusinessTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused
Next story
North Saanich woman hopes to recover stolen sign gifted to her by late son

Just Posted

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Don’t give out personal info on the phone, RCMP warn

Phone scams impersonating government departments are on the rise

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after American plucks baby seal onto boat near Port McNeill

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Harvest Food Bank receives $15,000 donation from Western Forest Products

Cash will help the food bank and its’ partners deliver services for at least three months

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

Arts and tourism projects on Vancouver Island receive funding for restart initiatives

Port McNeill’s Gate House Theatre and Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society receive latest funds from Island Coastal Economic Trust

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Most Read