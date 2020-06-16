A resident of Campbell River, Joseph Young, came across the remains of small black bears discarded on the side of a logging road. (Submitted photo)

A Vancouver-based advocacy group is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the case of black bears, possibly cubs, found dead in Campbell River.

On June 15, the Campbell River Mirror reported that the remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, were found discarded on a logging road near Campbell River last week.

Concern about illegal hunting was sparked when the resident who found the remains of the bears, Joseph Young, said that they seemed like cubs going by their small frame and skeletal size.

READ MORE: Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

The Conservation Officer Service said that it is still investigating the incident after it was initially reported to them by a resident on May 26.

The Fur-Bearers, a non-profit group that advocates on behalf of fur-bearing animals in the wild and in confinement issued the reward to provide “incentive” for individuals with knowledge of what occurred to come forward and assist the Conservation Officer Service in their investigation.

“Poaching is extremely concerning and those responsible must be held accountable,” said Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers.

After reading about the incident, Fox wanted to support the investigation and highlight the high numbers of poaching incidences that have taken place of late.

“We are also concerned that we may be seeing the beginning of a trend, given other recent cases profiled in media,” said Fox.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877-952-7277.

Reports can also be made online, anonymously, at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

