Photo: GoFundMe Three year old Ben Weller.

B.C. boy gets rare chance at cerebral palsy operation in U.S.

Ben Weller hopes to walk again after surgery in the U.S.

Three year old Ben Weller has been accepted to receive an operation in the United States that could change his life.

When he was six months old, Ben was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy and has not yet walked independently, but this surgery could improve Ben’s condition with the help of donations from GoFundMe.

Ben is among the only three per cent of cerebral palsy patients accepted to receive the operation known as selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR).

“We are so fortunate that Ben has been accepted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for selective dorsal rhizotomy. Ben’s wish to walk will come true,” said Ben’s mother Stephanie on the GoFundMe website.

SDR is a complex operation that finds and cuts damages nerves using electricity. Dr. Tae Sung Park has helped many children with cerebral palsy with the life changing procedure.

“Ben is an excellent candidate for SDR and his spine and hip x-rays are unremarkable. We expect Ben to be an independent walker in all environments and his spasticity will be permanently reduced,” said Dr. Park on the GoFundMe website.

RELATED: B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

The SDR surgery is scheduled for sometime in 2020, but Ben is also on the cancellation list and could be contacted two to three months prior to a new surgery date.

Ben, and his twin brother Alex, were born 11 weeks early. The Weller family hopes that the SDR treatments will grant Ben a second chance to walk and play with his brother.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Twerking request to women’s soccer star had ‘serious consequences’

Just Posted

North Coast First Nation chief says one major oil spill could ruin economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

B.C. boy gets rare chance at cerebral palsy operation in U.S.

Ben Weller hopes to walk again after surgery in the U.S.

Vancouver Canucks looking to build rivalry with new Seattle hockey team

NHL announced its 32nd team in the west coast city

Twerking request to women’s soccer star had ‘serious consequences’

Ada Hegerberg had just become the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or

Liberals defend new powers to demand roadside breath samples

Alcohol screening regulations taking effect Dec. 18 will let police to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop

Skip the glitter to save the animals when holiday crafting, B.C. group says

Glitter and sparkles are tiny pieces of plastic known as microplastics, which are known to put animals at risk

Police in Ontario resort to ‘naming and shaming’ drunk drivers

York Regional Police and South Simcoe Police Service say they hope it will be a deterrant

Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees

Statistics Canada: Those with degrees in engineering, law, medicine earn at least $70,000 a year

Calvin Hunt continues to show artwork at Copper Maker Gallery after 30 years

Hereditary Chief Hunt has over four decades of carving experience and continues to showcase his art.

Most Read