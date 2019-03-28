(Now-Leader file photo)

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

A 15-year-old boy is clinging to life after the BMW he was driving smashed into a tree and caught fire in Surrey.

A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the single-vehicle crash Thursday at about 4:15 a.m. near 32 Avenue and 137A Street.

RCMP say witnesses pulled the teenagers from the SUV before it caught fire.

Both were taken to hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor. Investigators are asking to speak with witnesses who saw the BMW driving before the collision or who have dash-cam video.

In B.C., you have to be 16 years old before you can get your “L” licence. Under the province’s graduated licensing program, drivers with an “L” must drive with a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older and can’t drive between midnight at 5 a.m.


