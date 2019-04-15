Gas prices in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

The City of White Rock just broke a North American record, but it isn’t necessarily a good thing.

According to GasBuddy.com, gasoline at the Petro-Canada in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre.

Other gas stations in the South Surrey area reached $1.689 at Chevron (1776 Martin Dr.), $1.689 at Chevron (1278 King George Blvd.) and $1.519 at Shell (2025 152 St.).

The wave of new prices for all of Metro Vancouver makes it the third week in a row of high costs at the pump.

On Friday morning, gas stations in and around Vancouver were selling gas for 168.9 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas prices don’t include a transit tax, gas was roughly 145.9 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague had said on Twitter Friday that $1.699 per litre was a North American record of any major city.

McTeague has blamed the hike on the increase to B.C.’s carbon tax that came into effect on April 1, adding about a cent per litre, as well as two major fuel suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance. One of those refineries is expected to be up and running over the next few days.

In contrast, gas prices in Toronto are hovering around $1.15 a litre.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

