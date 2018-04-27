B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

An Abbotsford Police officer is under investigation for allegedly stealing money while searching a drug dealing suspect’s house.

The cop was seen putting money in his sock on surveillance footage from the house where he was part of the execution of a search warrant. The video was shown during the alleged dealer’s trial.

According to a police press release, the officer claimed that he hadn’t stolen the money and that he had put it in his sock as a joke before returning it.

The Abbotsford Police Department has asked the RCMP to investigate and consider potential charges. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has also been told about the incident and will likely start an investigation of its own.

In the meantime, the cop has been “removed from operational policing duties.”

Previous story
B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips
Next story
16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Just Posted

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Bushido Shotokan Karate-do sends three to Provincials

15-year-old Isabella Schmidt goes the distance against black belts

VIDEO: Students help complete new NISS totem pole

“When you are done it’s beautiful hand-carved art”

Blaney warns fraudulent CRA tax calls are on the rise

“We are asking people to please be careful.”

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Liam Ryan shuts down KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy with massive tricks

Liam Ryan landed a tre flip 50/50 grind down the hubba and then a 50/50 grind kickflip out.

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Most Read