Nitrous oxide is used in medical and dental settings for sedation and pain, but some teens and young adults inhale it from small canisters known as whippits to get high. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

An emergency room physician in Richmond has issued a warning of risks linked to inhaling nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.

Nitrous oxide is used in medical and dental settings for sedation and pain, but some teens and young adults inhale it from small canisters known as “whippits” to get high.

A statement from Vancouver Coastal Health says Dr. Matthew Kwok has seen patients at Richmond Hospital who have inhaled the gas and suffered drug-induced psychosis and neurological effects.

“People become addicted to this drug, and its non-medical use can be extremely dangerous,” Kwok said.

In the latest publication for BC Medical Journal, Kwow outlined the case of a 20-year-old woman with no history of psychiatric or medical illness before suffering from visual and auditory hallucinations. She admitted to using nitrous oxide daily, Kwok said, and had recently increased her dosage.

But when Kwok and his medical team went to report the case to a federal agency, they discovered there is not tracking of such overdoses in the country.

“This is a commercially available product that can cause serious adverse health effects, yet there isn’t a proper reporting mechanism that adequately reflects the magnitude of the potential toxicity,” Kwok said.

“Our research shows very few reported cases, in part because the nitrous oxide comes from a product marketed for whipping cream and an adverse report would only be accepted if the canister itself was faulty.”

Kwok is calling for the government to create restrictions on accessing nitrous oxide canisters. He also wants to see more awareness among the public and within the medical industry of the outcomes from inhaling non-medical laughing gas.

“When people present at the emergency department with unexplained neurological symptoms it’s important for clinicians to consider nitrous oxide as a possible cause,” Kwok added.

”It’s also important for users to know that using this product outside a supervised medical setting can cause serious health effects.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park
Next story
All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

Just Posted

Roadblock: CounterAttack aims to end Driving Under the Influence

The use of designated drivers is now a common practice, especially amongst younger drivers.

Port Hardy Secondary School students bake cookies for striking loggers

Port Hardy Secondary School teacher Robyn Gordon challenged her Career 9 and… Continue reading

IGA gives back to North Island food banks

IGA and Georgia Main Food Group donated the gift cards to the two North Island food banks.

Emergency Services parade hits the streets in Port McNeill

Hot dogs, hot chocolate and cookies were given out at IGA.

Bake sale at Eagle View Elementary School raises funds for striking loggers

Altogether 26 kids baked everything that was for sale, and they all played a hosting role.

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Most Read