A bear cub rescued from a tree by Saanich Fire Department. (Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood)

B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department on Vancouver Island reports that some residents had a more eventful Family Day than they might have anticipated when some of his firefighters were called to deal with a bear cub up a tree.

Saanich firefighters helped the bear out of the tree and back to its family in Greater Victoria.

