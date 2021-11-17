(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

